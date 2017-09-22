CVS to limit opioid drug prescriptions

CVS Pharmacies is making it harder to get opioids in an effort to curb the nation’s opioid overdose epidemic.

The company’s prescription drug management division, CVS Caremark, will now limit prescriptions to seven-day supplies for all new patients with acute conditions.

Pharmacists also plan to ask doctors to revise their prescriptions when they appear to offer more pills than are actually necessary.

The company will also cap daily dosages and only fill versions of the drugs that work for shorter time frames.

Almost 90 million people use CVS to fill their prescriptions.

