FAA investigating a small plane crash in Danbury

DANBURY — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Danbury Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Danbury airport for a reported “aircraft incident“.

When crews arrived to the airport, they found a single engine Cessna 180 airplane nose down on Runway 35.

The pilot, Jeffery Butler, was the only person on board at the time and was not injured. Butler was attempting a landing.

The fire department righted the aircraft, then it was towed away.

The airport was shut down for a brief time to allow emergency vehicles to access the plane.

The plane is registered to Butler, and is based at Reliant Air in Danbury.

The incident is being investigated by the FAA’s Flight Standards district Officer out of Windsor Locks.