Feds: Connecticut elections systems targeted by Russian hackers; Sen. Blumenthal responds

HARTFORD — Connecticut officials have been notified by the federal government that the state’s online voter registration system was targeted in hacking efforts by Russia last year.

Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman from the Secretary of the State’s Office, says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed the office Friday that the while the system was scanned by agents of the Russian government, it was not breached.

Connecticut was among more than 20 states that received similar notifications.

The disclosures to states come as a special counsel probes whether there was any coordination during the 2016 campaign between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump.

Rosenberg says state officials were aware of the scan at the time it occurred but were not aware that Russia was involved until they were told by DHS.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal released the following statement:

“The brazen Russian campaign to interfere in the 2016 American elections included attempts to hack into state voter systems of at least 21 states, including Connecticut. Recent reports about Russian surreptitious scans of Connecticut systems reaffirm the urgency and importance of the ongoing federal investigations. The investigations concern such Russian election meddling, alleged Trump campaign collusion with it, and possible obstruction of justice– by the Special Counsel, and separately by Congressional committees. I will vigorously support such investigations, including by the Senate Judiciary Committee, where I serve. These reports are further evidence that the Russians and anyone who aided them should be made to pay a steep price for any such criminal wrongdoing.”