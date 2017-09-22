Former FBI Director James Comey delivers keynote address at Howard University

WASHINGTON D.C. — Jame Comey, former FBI director fired by President Trump, is delivering the keynote address to Howard University sudents today. He’s also planning on giving part-time lectures at the school.

The the school made the announcement on August 23rd, with Comey’s pseech desigend to welcome students to the historically black university.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement:

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Comey to Howard. His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”

Comey will announce the topic of the lectures after consulting with student leaders and other campus stakeholders on topics relevant to the Howard community.

Comey will be holding a position of King Chair, which was established to provide students access to experienced, senior public service executives who developed and advanced public policy initiatives. Comey will be donating his entire King Chair compensation of $100,000 to a Howard University scholarship fund. The fund will support students coming from a foster home environment.

President Donald Trump, back in May, had fired FBI Director James Comey, sweeping away the man who is responsible for the bureau’s investigation into whether members of his campaign team colluded with Russia in its interference in last year’s election.

The bombshell announcement that sent shock and surprise ricocheting through Washington ends the career of the man who was once seen as the unimpeachable and nonpartisan ideal of how a law enforcement officer should behave. But Comey saw his reputation tarnished when he was dragged into the toxic politics of the 2016 campaign.

The Trump administration attributed Comey’s dismissal to his handling of the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server, but Democrats ridiculed that notion, raising parallels to Watergate-era firings and suggested Comey was getting too close to the White House with the Russia probe.