Fundraisers held in Connecticut to help Puerto Rico following Maria’s destruction

Men walk damaged trees after the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017. Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on, cutting power on most of the US territory as terrified residents hunkered down in the face of the island's worst storm in living memory. After leaving a deadly trail of destruction on a string of smaller Caribbean islands, Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeast coast around daybreak, packing winds of around 150mph (240kph). (Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Several events are being held, starting this weekend, to help relief efforts down in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island, causing widespread devestation.

Deputy Majority Leader Minnie Gonzalez of Hartford said the following events are being held:

Event: Latino Legislators for Hurricane Relief for Puerto Rico

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Time: 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Park Street, Hartford in front of El Mercado

Other events:

Event: Latin America Music Festival

Date: Friday, September 22nd

Time: 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Location: The Meriden Green, 77 State Street, Meriden

Event: Waterbury – The Gathering

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Library Park, 267 Grand Street, Waterbury

Event: Collection held by Spanish Seventh Day Advenst Church communities

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: All day

Locations:

  • New Britain Spanish SDA Church, 94 W. Main Street, New Britain CT, 06051
  • Meriden Spanish SDA Church, 24 Columbus Ave, Meriden CT, 06451
  • Waterbury Spanish SDA Church, 37 Holmes Ave, Waterbury CT, 06710
  • Hartford Spanish SDA Church, 173 Russ Street, Hartofrd CT, 06106

 

 

