Fundraisers held in Connecticut to help Puerto Rico following Maria’s destruction
HARTFORD — Several events are being held, starting this weekend, to help relief efforts down in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island, causing widespread devestation.
Deputy Majority Leader Minnie Gonzalez of Hartford said the following events are being held:
Event: Latino Legislators for Hurricane Relief for Puerto Rico
Date: Saturday, September 30th
Time: 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Park Street, Hartford in front of El Mercado
Other events:
Event: Latin America Music Festival
Date: Friday, September 22nd
Time: 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Location: The Meriden Green, 77 State Street, Meriden
—
Event: Waterbury – The Gathering
Date: Saturday, September 23rd
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Library Park, 267 Grand Street, Waterbury
—
Event: Collection held by Spanish Seventh Day Advenst Church communities
Date: Saturday, September 23rd
Time: All day
Locations:
- New Britain Spanish SDA Church, 94 W. Main Street, New Britain CT, 06051
- Meriden Spanish SDA Church, 24 Columbus Ave, Meriden CT, 06451
- Waterbury Spanish SDA Church, 37 Holmes Ave, Waterbury CT, 06710
- Hartford Spanish SDA Church, 173 Russ Street, Hartofrd CT, 06106