Fundraisers held in Connecticut to help Puerto Rico following Maria’s destruction

HARTFORD — Several events are being held, starting this weekend, to help relief efforts down in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island, causing widespread devestation.

Deputy Majority Leader Minnie Gonzalez of Hartford said the following events are being held:

Event: Latino Legislators for Hurricane Relief for Puerto Rico

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Time: 10:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Park Street, Hartford in front of El Mercado

Other events:

Event: Latin America Music Festival

Date: Friday, September 22nd

Time: 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Location: The Meriden Green, 77 State Street, Meriden

—

Event: Waterbury – The Gathering

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Library Park, 267 Grand Street, Waterbury

—

Event: Collection held by Spanish Seventh Day Advenst Church communities

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: All day

Locations:

New Britain Spanish SDA Church, 94 W. Main Street, New Britain CT, 06051

Meriden Spanish SDA Church, 24 Columbus Ave, Meriden CT, 06451

Waterbury Spanish SDA Church, 37 Holmes Ave, Waterbury CT, 06710

Hartford Spanish SDA Church, 173 Russ Street, Hartofrd CT, 06106