Gypsy moths will be slowing traffic from East Lyme through Old Lyme

EAST LYME -- Traffic delays attributed to caterpillars!

Over the next two weeks, between 8:30 in the morning and 3:30 in the afternoon, on Monday through Thursday, DOT crews are going to be removing nearly 200 trees, mostly oaks, that have been infested with and defoliated by gypsy moths.

And wherever the tree removal work is happening, the right lane of Interstate 95 will be closed in that area.

Leaf munching gypsy moths defoliated over 200,000 acres in south central and southeastern Connecticut in 2016. But, the fungus that kills the gypsy moth caterpillars helped reduce the number of acres defoliated this year because of damp conditions, especially in the spring, which allowed the fungus to thrive.

Of course, the same can't be said for the previous two springs which were dry and allow the gypsy moth populations to grow significantly. Given that I-95, in this area, is only two lanes, you are advised to plan alternate routes.