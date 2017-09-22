× Hartford police reunite man with his dog after their car was stolen

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police department helped bring man’s best friend back home after a car was stolen with the dog inside.

Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hartford Police responded to 2120 Park Street on a motor vehicle complaint.

The man, police identified him as Manny, reported his car was stolen with the keys from the parking lot of a 7-Eleven with his dog “Lucky”, a tan Boxer Mastiff inside of the car.

Police and detectives immediately began to canvas for the stolen car and Lucky.

Around 8:30 a.m., HPD Autotheft Detectives found the car with the suspect in the area of 16 Flatbush Ave.

The suspect was captured without incident. However, Lucky slipped out while the arrest was being made.

Officers took Manny to where they found the stolen car to recover the vehicle.

Once the scene was safe, officer searched and found Lucky across the street from the scene.

Officers happily secured and took Lucky to Manny’s business, Power Plus, where he was reunited with his best friend.

Reunion! A man had his car stolen with his dog still in the car. HPD came to action, safely found the car, caught the suspect, reunited dog! pic.twitter.com/jbvFsKhH1O — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 22, 2017