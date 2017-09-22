Man with brass knuckles, child pornography arrested after breaking into girl’s bedroom

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police say they have arrested a man after they say he broke into a home, had brass knuckles, and had child pornography on his phone.

Around 5:30 a.m., police got a call from a Tunxis Hill Road home saying there was a male intruder inside of the home, and the family had him trapped.

When officers arrived, they found the intruder dressed only in a bathrobe and a t-shirt. He had allegedly forced his way into the home. Police identify him as 36-year-old Eric Kusheba.

Kusheba had cut a screen window, and broke into the home. Kusheba then went into a bedroom of a sleeping girl. He watched her sleep while he was wearing the robe without any pants or underwear.

A subsequent search of Kusheba found he had brass knuckles in his robe. Police also searched his phone and found images containing child pornography.

Kusheba is currently being charged with Home Invasion, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Voyeurism, Stalking, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of Child Pornography.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 23-254-4840.