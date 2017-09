Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Manchester Police have released the 911 tapes of a pitbull attack on a 5-year-old.

Police say around 4:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a dog attacking a small child at 27 Patriot Lane. The child, a 5-year-old boy, was attacked by a family member's pitbull, and sustained very significant injuries during the attack.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The dog is currently at a regional dog pound.