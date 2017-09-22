Middletown mayor apologizes for donation letter sent to city employees

MIDDLETOWN— Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Drew apologized on social media Thursday afternoon for what he called a mistake by his campaign.

It was for a letter that he said was sent to the homes of city employees asking for a $100 donation to his campaign.

In his Facebook post, Drew admits to requesting a list of city employees from human resources and called it an error in judgement. He said that list was used to make labels and has not been kept in any database.

Drew said his campaign will return any contributions they received since the letter was sent out.

Below is the full text of his post: