Newington police ID victim and release 911 tapes of homicide; Suspect in custody

NEWINGTON -- Newington Police have released the name of the victim of yesterday's homicide.

The individuals involved in yesterday’s homicide are the deceased Patricia Torbicki age 46 of 52 Gilbert Rd. and her husband Michael Torbicki age 45 also of 52 Gilbert Rd.

Newington police said around 9 a.m., they responded to a citizen report of a woman lying inside the front door of 52 Gilbert Road.

"The citizen reported the woman appeared to be deceased. The first officers on scene found an adult female that had serious injuries and appeared deceased," said police.

Residents in the immediate neighborhood were told to “shelter in place” as a precaution.

"An adult male that had serious injuries was later discovered inside the home. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The male and female are believed to be married. The incident is being treated as a Homicide and is under investigation by the Newington Police Department’s Detective Division," said police.

"I'm shocked, honestly. Completely unexpected," said Steven Keltonic of Newington. "I’ve been at work all day and my dad texted me saying there’s a whole bunch and cruisers and whatnot down the street.

Police said the male is being considered a suspect at this time. Richter said the male was a former veteran who went through a number of challenges.

"Nicest guy you'd ever meet if he's on his medications," added Richter.

Lieutenant Miano of Newington Police Department, said the couple had at least one child and the boy was not home during the incident.

Newington Police were assisted by the New Britain, West Hartford, and Hartford Police Departments along with the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad and the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office.

Michael Torbicki remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The Homicide remains under investigation by the Newington Police Department Detective Division. Additional updates will be released as warranted.