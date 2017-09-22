PD: 1 person dead after gunshot would to the head; 2nd victim grazed by bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police said one person died following a gunshot wound to the back of the head while in a car Friday evening.

Hartford police said they responded to 16 Durham Street around 7 p.m. after reports of a victim shot. In addition to the driver, the passenger was grazed by a bullet and is in the hospital and is alert, according to police.

Police said they believe the shooting is narcotics related. Police said the car has bullet-holes of two calibers and they suspect there were more than one shooter.

"She hears fireworks, she usually gets excited," said neighbor Sharman Douglas. "At this time she was going crazy. By the time I got to the window I saw people, the activity and a guy holding his head saying 'Oh my God, call the police'. So I called 911."

"This is a dead street, said neighbor Dee Johnson. It's quiet, nothing ever goes on around here, Nothing!"

In 2013, at the same address, there was another deadly shooting where a man and woman were shot. The man did not survive. Police said the home is occupied by different people now and it's too early to say if the two incidents are related.

Police are still looking for the people responsible.