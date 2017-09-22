Police help man ace job interview by helping him with his tie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A Facebook photo showing police officers in St. Louis helping a man with his tie before a job interview has gone viral, according to KTVI.

On their sleeves it says to serve and protect -- and occasionally tie a Windsor knot if needed.

"We were walking and doing our detail and talking to people and this gentleman approached us me and Officer Carper," Sgt. Howard Marshall told KTVI.

Officer Carper said the man was standing near the bus stop when he asked them if they knew how to tie a tie.

The best part? The man, identified only as Willie, later told the officers he got the job.

“He did get the job and he got multiple offers from other places too,” Carper said. “We are very delighted about that.”

In this case, a tie is a win for everyone involved.