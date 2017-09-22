President Trump fires back at Kim Jong Un after threat, calling him a “madman”

President Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “madman” Friday morning, the latest escalation in their combative rhetoric.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!” President Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The threatening message came hours after Kim accused him of being “mentally deranged” in an unprecedented television statement.

North Korea’s foreign minister also warned that the country could test a powerful nuclear weapon over the Pacific.

Today, I announced a new Executive Order with re: to North Korea. We must all do our part to ensure the complete denuclearization of #NoKo. pic.twitter.com/igjOSM7N7h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea in a speech to the UN General Assembly if it moves against the US or its allies.