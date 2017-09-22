Rally at State Capitol to #SaveUConn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hundreds of people came to the State Capitol complex Friday afternoon to protest proposed cuts to UConn funding from the state.

"I am a dual degree in speech language and hearing sciences and vocal performance and everyone knows one of the first things they look to cut is the arts," said Michelle Wedge, a UConn Sophomore.

Republicans are proposing $240 million in cuts to the university and UConn Health as part of a GOP budget proposal that passed the Democratically controlled House and Senate last week.

The cuts have sparked a outrage among students, faculty, and staff spawning the #SaveUConn hashtag on social media.

Republicans defended their budget proposal Friday morning.

"These are tough choices but we have to prioritize," said State Rep. Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader. "Do you want to take from elderly, and children, and social services and the disabled and non profits? We all have to take a little bit of a hit here."

Governor Dannel Malloy has signaled his intention to veto the budget. It is still in the vetting process before it reaches his desk.

Democrats proposed cutting around $100 million from UConn in their version of a spending plan that failed to garner support.