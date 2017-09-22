Shelton man arrested for shooting pellet gun at landscapers

SHELTON — Shelton Police say they have arrested Jeffrey Pate, 48, of Shelton, after he reportedly fired a pellet gun at landscapers Friday morning.

Police say they were called to a Tuckahoe Drive in Shelton for a report of people being shot with a pellet gun.

When officers arrived, they were met with landscapers working on the street who stated they were shot several times.

The landscapers showed the officers their injuries they sustained from the pellets themselves.

The landscapers said they saw a man with a rifle, wearing no shirt in the window at 41 Tuckahoe Drive.

Police went on over to the home, and found Jeffrey Pate. Pate was sleeping and was upset that the landscapers were making too much noise.

Pate admitted to shooting the landscapers with this .177 caliber pellet gun rifle, striking them several times.

Pate was arrested and charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Assault 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Breach of Peace.

Pate was released and given a court date of 10/03/2017.