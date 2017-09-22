× Stratford man charged with operating a drug factory after police seize over 500 grams of cocaine, raw heroin

STRATFORD — Police said an attempted arrest to a Stratford man led them on a vehicle pursuit where he then crashed into another vehicle Thursday.

Stratford police said on Thursday, after a nearly year-long narcotics sales investigation, led to the arrest of Robert Heyward, 35.

“Stratford Narcotics Detectives, with the assistance of the Bridgeport Tactical Narcotics Team and the CT State Police Gang Unit executed search and seizure warrants on Stratford and Bridgeport residences,” said police.

Police said while they were executing their warrant, Heyward fled the scene, engaging officers in a vehicle pursuit.

“Heyward crashed his vehicle then fled the vehicle on foot where he was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. A search of both the Stratford and Bridgeport residences yielded over 500 grams of powder cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine packaged for street sale, a large amount of raw, bulk heroin, items to process the narcotics for street sale and a large amount of cash,” said police.

Police said Heyward, who is currently out on parole for narcotics sales, is charged with four counts of sale of narcotics, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell heroin, operating a drug factory, sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a prohibited place and interfering with a search warrant.

Heyward is scheduled to appear in court on September 29.