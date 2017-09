Summer-like weather coming your way for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will remain breezy and mostly cloudy through Friday with Tropical Storm Jose lingering offshore well southeast of Nantucket. The storm will finally fizzle over the weekend but not before it overstays its welcome.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in

We are still feeling the winds from post-tropical storm Jose! Gusts topped 35-40 miles an hour for parts of southeast Connecticut today. The storm will finally fizzle over the weekend allowing the winds and clouds to diminish and an impressive warming trend to get underway.

While Saturday may start off cloudy, we expect clearing to take place with sunny 80s by afternoon.

Then by Sunday it will feel like summer again with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees!

After battering the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Maria slowly weakening before passing safely between the east coast and Bermuda and then heading out to sea. Let’s hope that track holds up! While it looks unlikely that Connecticut would feel the effects of Jose, there’s a chance the storm gets close enough to the Outer Banks to cause some problems there. We’re watching.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Breezy, few clouds. Low: Near 60.

Saturday: Some clouds to start then turning sunny, warm, breezy. High: Low-mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, very warm, more humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

