Sunny, warm Friday with temps in the 70s

It will remain breezy and mostly cloudy now through Friday with Tropical Storm Jose lingering offshore well southeast of Nantucket. The storm will finally fizzle over the weekend but not before it overstays its welcome.

Tonight will feel a lot less humid out there with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By this weekend Jose will finally start to fizzle out. While Saturday may start off cloudy, we expect clearing to take place with sunshine leading to an impressive weekend warm-up. Highs on Saturday will rise into the low-mid 80s.

Then by Sunday it will feel like summer around here again with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees!

Hurricane Maria will approach the Turks and Caicos later tonight into tomorrow morning as a Cat. 3 hurricane. While the worst of the wind stays offshore, dangerous storm surge is expected for islands that were already battered hard by Irma. After that it looks like the storm will safely stay offshore passing between the east coast and Bermuda and then goes out to sea. Let’s hope that trend continues over the coming days. We’re watching.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy. Less humid. High: Mid-70s.

Saturday: Some clouds to start then turning sunny, warm, breezy. High: Low-mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s. Near 90?

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

