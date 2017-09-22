Trump administration to replace travel ban with country-specific restrictions

Posted 12:13 PM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:17PM, September 22, 2017

President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will unveil more tailored restrictions on travelers from certain countries as a replacement to the controversial travel ban, according to a senior administration official.

The new restrictions will vary by country.

They could include a ban on travel to the United States, or new restrictions on obtaining a visa for citizens of particular countries.

They would replace the ban on entry by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations, which Trump announced early in his term and later modified.

 

