Trump administration to replace travel ban with country-specific restrictions
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will unveil more tailored restrictions on travelers from certain countries as a replacement to the controversial travel ban, according to a senior administration official.
The new restrictions will vary by country.
They could include a ban on travel to the United States, or new restrictions on obtaining a visa for citizens of particular countries.
They would replace the ban on entry by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations, which Trump announced early in his term and later modified.