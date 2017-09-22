× Trump on NFL kneelers: ‘Tell That Son of a B***h He’s Fired’

ALABAMA — President Donald Trump sounded off against National Football League players who have knelt during the national anthem.

Trump said that he and Sen. Luther Strange are “unified” by “great American values.”

“We’re proud of our country and we’re proud of our flag,” he said.

Trump said players who disrespect the flag and kneel for the national anthem should be kicked our of the stadium and cut from their team.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of a b***h off the field right now – he’s fired’,” Trump said.

“Some owner is going to do that,” he implies. Trump credits the decline NFL rating to the lack of respect shown in numerous incidents. You can watch the video here.