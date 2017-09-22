Vernon man dead following motorcycle crash; police investigating

VERNON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.

Vernon police said around 9:51 p.m. first responders responded to Bolton Road in the area of Bread and Milk Road for a motorcycle versus pole crash.

“The operator of the motorcycle, Timothy Madigan, age 64, of Vernon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Vernon Police re-constructionists, together with Metro Traffic Services began an investigation,” said police.

Police said following an investigation, it was determined that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Andrew Hannaford at 860-872-9126.