Waterbury food chain rolls out Pumpkin Spice pizza

WATERBURY — Pumpkin spice coffee, cake, candles and all that good stuff sounds just normal to you don’t it? Well how does pumpkin spice pizza sound?

Yes, you read it right. National pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen, debuted a pumpkin spice pizza that is leaving us scratching our heads.

Their description in a press release sent out earlier this week said:

Pumpkin pie filling, loaded with spicy notes of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon, is then spread across each crust before being piled with 100% whole-milk mozzarella and baked to golden-brown perfection. Additional dollops of pumpkin pie filling are added on top of the melty cheese for the perfect marriage of a classic cheese pizza and everyone’s favorite fall flavor. Villa Italian Kitchen’s Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be a seasonal offering. The chain said it is only available only “while supplies last.” One slice costs $4.09.

The Waterbury location is: Brass Mill Center, 495 Union Ste. 2200 – Waterbury, CT 06706, phone number: 203-528-4711.