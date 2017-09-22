West Haven Police: Person shot several times in building stairwell
WEST HAVEN — West Haven Police say they are investigating after a person was found shot multiple times in a stairwell.
Police say they responded last night around 10 p.m. to 89 Coleman Road for a person who was found shot.
Police found one victim shot several times in a building stairwell.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries. The severity of the injuries are not yet known.
Police have a suspect and are currently investigating leads to make an arrest.
Police say there is no danger to the area neighbors and the incident involved persons associated with the address.
41.279918 -72.967895