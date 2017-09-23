Connecticut Supreme Court to hear landmark education case 

HARTFORD — A judge’s landmark ruling that declared Connecticut’s system for funding public schools unconstitutional is set to go before the state Supreme Court.

Justices are scheduled to hear arguments Thursday in the state’s appeal of the ruling. The hearing comes as Connecticut officials are mired in a budget impasse that includes debate over how the state should distribute education aid to cities and towns.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher ordered state officials last year to develop plans for an overhaul of the state’s public education system within six months. He said a huge gap in test scores between students in rich and poor towns showed parts of the system are unconstitutional and irrational.

The ruling came in a lawsuit against the state by a coalition of cities, towns, parents and students.