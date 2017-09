HARTFORD — A Mayday alarm was called for a Hartford firefighter who was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while battling a house fire on Main Street on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to 2307 Main Street for a 2-alarm fire Saturday night. Captain Raul Ortiz tweeted the firefighter is in stable condition and alert.

fire @ 2307 main. 2nd alarm. Mayday was called for inj ff. transported to Hartford hospital. Stable condition & alert. Chief of DEPT is w ff — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) September 23, 2017