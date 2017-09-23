High School Football: South Windsor downs New Britain in the FOX61 Game of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The Bobcats of South Windosr moved to 3-0 on the year with a 34-21 victory over New Britain at Veteran’s Stadium Friday Night.

The visitors surged to a 21-7 advantage in the third quarter behind touchdown runs from Jimmy Tamburro and Julian Ibes.

Ibes scored twice in the game, on runs of one and three yards.

The Golden Hurricanes were led by Jahfari Newman, who threw two touchdown passes for New Britain (1-2).

South Windsor will look to remain perfect when they battle Simsbury (1-2) at Rentschler Field on Thursday, Sept. 29. New Britain will host Hall (1-2) in the hopes of getting back to .500.

Elsewhere in the state, Wilbur Cross moved to 2-1 on the year over Xavier (1-2) with a showdown that saw both teams making impressive defensive stops time and time again.

Dyonte Howard and Jasiah Barnes provided the two scores for the Governors, while Tyrone Abrahams found pay dirt for the Falcons.

North Haven (2-1) knocked off seventh-ranked Cheshire with a 17-14 victory at Veteran’s Field behind a second half field goal by Chase Dicarlo. Zachary Orth provided a one-yard plunging score for the Indians, while Mark Montano found Steven Erbe through the air for the other score.

Jack Raba set the Cheshire High (2-1) all-time passing record when he connected with Jack Mcalinden for a screen pass that resulted in a 43-yard score in the first quarter.