London mayor: Uber to blame for loss of license in city

LONDON — The mayor of London says people angry about the decision by transit authorities to strip Uber of its license to operate in the city should blame the ride-hailing company itself.

Sadiq Khan said in a statement Saturday that it would be wrong “to license Uber if there was any way this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety or security.”

Khan says: “I have every sympathy with Uber drivers and customers affected by this decision, but their anger really should be directed at Uber.”

Transport for London said Friday that it would not renew Uber’s license when it expires Sept. 30, citing a lack of corporate responsibility.

More than 500,000 people have signed an online petition protesting the decision.

Uber says it will appeal. It can keep operating pending the outcome.