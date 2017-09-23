London mayor: Uber to blame for loss of license in city

Posted 12:17 PM, September 23, 2017, by

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: In this Photo Illustration, a phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on September 22, 2017 in London, England. The Transport Regulator has announced that it will not re-new the company's licence to operate in London as it's current service is "not fit and proper". (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

LONDON — The mayor of London says people angry about the decision by transit authorities to strip Uber of its license to operate in the city should blame the ride-hailing company itself.

Sadiq Khan said in a statement Saturday that it would be wrong “to license Uber if there was any way this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety or security.”

Khan says: “I have every sympathy with Uber drivers and customers affected by this decision, but their anger really should be directed at Uber.”

Transport for London said Friday that it would not renew Uber’s license when it expires Sept. 30, citing a lack of corporate responsibility.

More than 500,000 people have signed an online petition protesting the decision.

Uber says it will appeal. It can keep operating pending the outcome.