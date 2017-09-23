× 2 New Haven police officers and one civilian shot on Elm Street

NEW HAVEN — Police are on the scene of a shooting on Elm Street.

New Haven officials say two police officers were shot, and a source says a civilian was shot as well. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Elm Street between Orchard and Sherman, and two blocks on either side of Elm Street.

