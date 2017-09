Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON -- Police said the second victim of the Thursday morning house explosion in Clinton, has died.

"Candace Hinkley, age 61 passed away earlier today at Bridgeport Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the house explosion," said police.

On Friday, police said Candace's husband Leo Hinkley passed away from injuries he sustained in the same explosion.

Police said the cause remains under investigation, authorities said the explosion was not sparked by propane.