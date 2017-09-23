Record heat possible for Sunday with temps in near the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first weekend of Autumn feels like the first weekend of summer, as a big warming trend is underway. Temperatures this afternoon will top out between 80-85 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Sunday, get ready for near record high temperatures, averaging well up into the 80s to near 90! This warm weather will continue through the most of next week before a cold front drops temperatures to where they should be for this time of year by Friday.

After battering the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Maria still a major hurricane, however it is forecast to slowly weaken before just passing somewhere between off the east coast and Bermuda, then curving out to sea. However, we must caution everyone to stay tuned for updates this weekend. During the last 24 hours, the computer models have trended Maria further west taking her very near the North Carolina and Virginia Coasts before passing out to sea, thanks to a strong cold front. While it still looks very unlikely that Connecticut would get a direct hit from Maria, this storm could still come a bit closer to Connecticut before the aforementioned strong cold front kicks it out to sea. Let’s hope the current track holds up! We’re watching.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Sunny, hot, a bit more humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still very warm. High: Mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, summer continues. High: Low-mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid with the chance for late day showers. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Low 70s.

