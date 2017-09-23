Summer-like weekend weather ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Saturday may start off cloudy, we expect clearing to take place with sunny 80s by afternoon.

Then by Sunday it will feel like summer again with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees!

After battering the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Maria slowly weakening before passing safely between the east coast and Bermuda and then heading out to sea. Let’s hope that track holds up! While it looks unlikely that Connecticut would feel the effects of Jose, there’s a chance the storm gets close enough to the Outer Banks to cause some problems there. We’re watching.

Forecast Details:

Today: Some clouds to start then turning sunny, warm, breezy. High: Low-mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, very warm, more humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

