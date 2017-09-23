Suspect who allegedly shot 2 New Haven police officers and one woman in custody

NEW HAVEN — Police said that one man is in custody following a Police standoff on Elm Street. The man allegedly shot two police officers and one woman.

“For several hours, all attempts to reach the perpetrator by phone were unsuccessful. A tactical approach was formulated as SWAT members conducted a systematic evacuation of nearby residents. The perpetrator had at some point moved to the basement. SWAT officers were met at the basement door by the perpetrator who pointed a long gun at them. Officers fired upon the man, striking him,” said police.

The suspect, John Douglas Monroe, was arrested in the basement of the building. Monroe, 50, shot a woman multiple times inside the house. Police said that she was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

New Haven officials said two police officers were shot when they enter the first floor of the building. Officer Eric Pesino suffered a graze wound to his arm, but has already been treated and released from the hospital. Police said Officer Scott Shunway is still in the hospital and being treated for his more serious injury.

Police said that this incident is a domestic violence related shooting.

Multiple police departments as well as the FBI and ATF were on scene, along with an armored vehicle. State Police have taken over the investigation.

“The scene on Elm Street has for the most part, been cleared with the exception of the block the house is on,” said police.