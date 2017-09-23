× Suspect who allegedly shot 2 New Haven police officers and one woman in custody

NEW HAVEN — Police said that one man is in custody following a Police standoff on Elm Street. The man allegedly shot two police officers and one woman.

The suspect, John Douglas Monroe, was arrested in the basement of the building. Monroe, 50, shot a woman multiple times inside the house. Police said that she was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

New Haven officials said two police officers were shot when they enter the first floor of the building. Officer Eric Pessino suffered a graze wound to his arm, but has already been treated and released from the hospital. Police said Officer Scott Shunway is still in the hospital and being treated for his more serious injury.

Both officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that this incident is a domestic violence related shooting.

Multiple Police Departments as well as the FBI and ATF were on scene, along with an armored vehicle. State Police have taken over the investigation.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Elm Street between Orchard and Sherman, and two blocks on either side of Elm Street.

