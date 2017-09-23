The Stan Simpson Show: Creating a personal financial plan that fits your lifestyle

HARTFORD -- Certified financial Planner Nicole Peterkin talks about her new book “If You Love Your Family, Save Like it”.
“Millions of us carry massive credit card debt, have minimal savings, and are relying on Social Security alone for our retirement income. If you love your family, you need to handle your money in a way that proves it," said Peterkin
5 Steps to Building a Financial Plan that Fits Your Lifestyle according to Peterkin:
- Identify your values.
- Write down specific goals and timelines
- Create a budget based on your ideal lifestyle
- Make all financial decisions in alignment with your goals & values
- Adjust your strategy and budget as your goals & values change
