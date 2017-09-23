The Stan Simpson Show: State budget still at impasse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Three months into a new fiscal year, and CT has still not passed a state budget.

The political tides, however, may be shifting at the capitol because some Senate and House Democrats endorsed a Republican-authored budget that would close a $3.5 million budget gap.

Gov. Malloy has promised a veto, which means for the first time – in a long time – there will be a bi-partisan-crafted budget.

Christine Dempsey, Editor of CTNewsjunkie.com, joins Stan Simpson to give the very latest on the budget impasse and the significance of Democrat defectors.