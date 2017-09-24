High temperatures prompt quick response at Durham Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM -- The mercury on the thermometer was in the 90's Sunday afternoon.

The final day of The Durham Fair forced organizers to implement cooling measures for patrons.

"We had to create some cooling stations," says Daniel Miramant, president of the Durham Fair. "We opened up some of our public safety buildings so people could kind of relax and cool off."

Miramant says volunteers handed out free bottles of water to visitors in order to help ease the heat.

Nevertheless, record-breaking crowds enjoyed the festivities throughout the day.

Also, representatives from the VA partnered up with the Durham Fair in order to promote the first ever Military Appreciation day. Free military grade blankets were given to veterans as well has discounts on food and free gift cards.

Organizers say its a chance to appreciate those who put their lives on the line to protect American freedoms.

"In this day and age it really is so important that our veterans are coming home, especially the ones coming home but also our Vietnam veterans are getting that gratitude and that appreciation that they never received when they came home," says John Paradis, a VA Outreach Spokesperson.

Organizers say they look forward to continuing Military Appreciation Day for years to come.