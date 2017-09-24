Patriot’s owner releases a statement supporting NFL player’s protests; disappointed in Trump

FOXBOROUGH — Patriot’s CEO and Chairman Robert Kraft released an official statement Sunday that goes against Trump’s comments about NFL player protests.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

The statement comes after comments the President made at a campaign rally for a Alabama Senator Friday night.

“We’re proud of our country and we’re proud of our flag,” he said.

Trump said players who disrespect the flag and kneel for the national anthem should be kicked our of the stadium and cut from their team.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of a b***h off the field right now – he’s fired’,” Trump said.

The President’s comments have sparked backlash in the sport industry from the NFL, NBA, and even the MLB where Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem.