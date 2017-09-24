Pittsburgh Steelers to skip National Anthem during game Sunday

CHICAGO — Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin revealed in a pre-game interview with CBS Sports that his team will not participate in the National Anthem before the game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Tomlin says is a gesture of unity that eliminates the individual players’ decisions of whether to sit, kneel, or stand during the anthem.

Trump told a crowd in Alabama that the league’s owners should respond to the players by saying, “Get that son of a b***h off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired!”

The backlash to President Trump’s comments about NFL players who knelt during the National Anthem in protest has been swift and ever-growing:

Two dozen players from both the Jaguars and the Ravens knelt during the National Anthem during their game in London.

Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft expressed his disappointment in Trump while support player’s decisions to protest.

Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem.

Response from the NFL and NBA have condemned Trump’s remarks.