Richard Petty says he’d fire NASCAR drivers who protest national anthem

LOUDON, N.H. — NASCAR legend and team owner Richard Petty says he’ll fire any drivers who protest the national anthem.

“Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem ought to be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States,” Petty told the Associated Press.

Petty was asked if a Richard Petty Motorsports team member would be fired for protesting during the anthem, and he replied, “You’re right.”

Owner and former driver Richard Childress also said, “It’ll get you a ride on a Greyhound bus.”

No drivers or other team members sat or kneeled at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the NASCAR Cup series race Sunday in Loudon, N.H.