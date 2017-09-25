97-year-old WWII veteran kneels in support of protesting NFL players

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – A 97-year-old World War II veteran from Missouri is kneeling in support of protesting NFL players, saying the athletes “have every right to protest,” according to Fox News.

The picture of John Middlemas on one knee has gone viral, after his grandson, Brennan Gilmore, posted it on Twitter on Sunday.

Gilmore quoted his grandfather saying, “Those kids have every right to protest.”

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

Many NFL players have been taking a stand against President Trump’s attacks on those kneeling during the national anthem. On Sunday, players sat, knelt, raised their fists, or simply waited to come out of the locker room.

This, after President Trump tweeted on Saturday, “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

