After a weekend of violence in Hartford, arrest made in attempted robbery, shooting

HARTFORD – Police in Hartford have made an arrest in an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting.

Police say three men were shot around 6:30 Sunday night at 43-45 Standish Road, after one of them took out a handgun and tried to rob the others. During a struggle for the weapon, two of the men were shot in their arms, and the other was shot in the fingers.

The suspect was then forced from the home, through a window, and received injuries from the shattered glass.

All three men did know each other and are expected to be okay.

Police say 39-year-old Delfone Harvey of Hartford is now facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted robbery 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm (2 counts), Criminal Possession of a firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Theft of a Firearm.

This was just the latest shooting in a weekend of deadly violence in the Capital City.

On Friday night, one person died following a gunshot wound to the back of the head while in a car. In addition to the driver, the passenger was grazed by a bullet and is in the hospital and is alert, according to police.

Just hours later, around 12:37 Saturday morning, four victims were found lying on Albany Avenue with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and another remains in critical condition. The other two are expected to be okay.

Hartford police are still investigating both shootings.