Four-alarm fire rages at south Baltimore warehouse
BALTIMORE — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in south Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, according to FOX45.
Fire crews responded to E. Patapsco and 9th Street at around 7 a.m. The 94,000 sq foot warehouse was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
It was dispatched as a two-alarm fire, more fire crews were called in as it continued to burn. The fire was upgraded to four alarms around 8:45 a.m.
Plumes of smoke could be seen miles away.
Heavy flames were coming from the roof. The address is registered to Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC, a global textile trading company.
No injuries were reported.
39.290385 -76.612189