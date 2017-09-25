Four-alarm fire rages at south Baltimore warehouse

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a warehouse in south Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, according to FOX45.

Fire crews responded to E. Patapsco and 9th Street at around 7 a.m. The 94,000 sq foot warehouse was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

It was dispatched as a two-alarm fire, more fire crews were called in as it continued to burn. The fire was upgraded to four alarms around 8:45 a.m.

Plumes of smoke could be seen miles away.

Heavy flames were coming from the roof. The address is registered to Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC, a global textile trading company.

No injuries were reported.