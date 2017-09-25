FOX61 to show Patriots v Panthers on Sunday

HARTFORD — FOX61 will televise the game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1.

The station was originally scheduled to show the New York Giants against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which would have aired at 4 p.m.

Station management said, “We have expressed concern to both FOX and the NFL in advance about both local team match ups being scheduled as single headers for Sunday, October 1st. We do our best to inform our network of these local NFL conflicts when they arise and take these situations seriously. Following league guidelines, FOX61 will televise the Panthers vs. Patriots this Sunday at 1 p.m.”