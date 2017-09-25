Fundraiser fuels construction to keep family of sick Griswold boy together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRISWOLD - On a recent cloudy day in Griswold, little Brody Osga tore around his backyard, laughing and playing with his big sister.

"This morning, I'm changing him and I reached for his sneakers and he started saying, 'Outside, outside.' He's so excited to go outside," said his dad, John, noting that this simple request is complicated, due to Brody's extreme sensitivity to the sun.

The 2-1/2-year-old boy also suffers from headaches and vision problems. It's the result of a rare, dangerous brain disorder only recently diagnosed, sending Brody's devastated parents into a tailspin. They now need immediate help to keep their son at home during the fight for his life.

The Brody Osga Benefit is taking place Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Golden Palace Restaurant in Uncasville. Check out Brody's Facebook page for more information. Click here for details about Preston-based non-profit Save the Kid.