Missing Suffield woman found in town park

SUFFIELD -- The missing woman has been found alive around the local town park Sunrise Park Monday.

Police in Suffield, along with several other agencies including state police used K9s and a helicopter, to search the area of the park in Suffield for a missing woman. Roads were closed in this area, according to police.

Karen Leonard was taken to the hospital for emergency care.

Police said they found Leonard's car parked at Sunrise Park, which is a town-owned park in West Suffield at around 7:45 p.m. Sunrise Park is a heavily wooded area which connects to the Metacomet Trail. She was reported as missing to Windsor police, who issued a Silver Alert for her.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding should call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273 or the Suffield Police Department at (860) 668-3870.