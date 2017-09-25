Mostly sunny, hot summer-like temperatures to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This summer weather pattern will continue through the most of this week before a cold front drops temperatures to where they should be for this time of year by Friday and next weekend.

After battering the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Maria still a major hurricane, however it is forecast to slowly weaken before just passing somewhere between off the east coast and Bermuda, then curving out to sea. However, we must caution everyone to stay tuned for updates this later today and early this week. Computer models have trended Maria closer to the North Carolina and Virginia Coasts before passing out to sea, thanks to a strong cold front. While it still looks very unlikely that Connecticut would get any impacts from Maria, this storm could still come a bit closer to Connecticut before the aforementioned strong cold front kicks it out to sea. Let’s hope the current track holds up! We’re watching.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, record highs possible. High: 85-91. Around 80 at the shoreline.

Tuesday: Sunshine mixing with a few clouds, still very warm and breezy. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, summer continues. High: mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with the chance for late day showers. High around 80.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: 65-70.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.