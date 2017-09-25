NASCAR driver’s wake draws thousands of people to Plainville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- It was quite the scene at Bailey funeral Home in Plainville Monday afternoon.

"There's hundreds probably thousands of people here. Just shows how much he meant to everybody," says Bryan Narducci.

Everyone came to pay respects to NASCAR legend Ted Christopher.

The short track driver was in a small plane with another passenger. That plane crashed earlier this month in the woods in North Branford, killing Christopher.

On Monday afternoon friends, family and fans raced into Bailey funeral home to pay respects. Some community members however, had a tougher time filling in the blanks.

Throughout the ceremony, free ice cream was given out to visitors. Family members say Christopher ate maple walnut ice cream after every race. They wanted to provide that experience to all guests.

"As soon as I heard that he was missing, and I knew what time he left, I knew we lost a hero.," sais Michael O'Sullivan.

He was Christopher's crew chief for almost 18 years. He says this loss is a tough one.

"All these days and still can't sleep, still can't get up. For such a big guy I cry all the time.," says O'Sullivan.

He says while life continues, some things just come to an end.

"There's never going to be another Ted Christopher," says O'Sullivan. "That's it."