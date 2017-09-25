Police officer shot, wounded in suburban New York City

YONKERS, N.Y. — A police officer has been shot and wounded in suburban New York City.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in Yonkers.

The Yonkers Police Department confirms there was an officer-involved shooting, but has declined to give any additional information.

A dispatcher at the Yonkers Fire Department says the officer was alert and speaking while she was being taken to a hospital in the Bronx, but could not give the officer’s current condition.

Police tell WABC-TV that two suspects are in custody.

Carmen Feliciano says she was helping her sons with their homework when the gunfire broke out. She tells the Daily News that it lasted for about 10 minutes and she heard at least 30 shots. She called police, who told her to stay inside.