Rally underway to save Meriden family from deportation

HARTFORD — A family living here in Connecticut could be deported ​back to Ecuador this week.

The community is coming together today to protest the scheduled deportation.

People started gathering at the Hartford Courthouse around 8 this morning, risking arrest in an emergency appeal to keep Franklin and Gioconda Ramos from being deported. The couple lives in Meriden and has two children.

HPD is keep everyone safe at a peaceful demonstration at 450 Main St. pic.twitter.com/kC1nIeVUjP — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 25, 2017

Some in the community are outraged over this case. Supporters have held rallies and vigils. They’ve collected signatures on petitions ​and made phone calls to legislators.

The couple has lived in the United States for more than 20 years, having moved here in 1993. They received their first deportation notice from ICE in 2005 and in 2012, they were granted a stay of removal.

This past June, their stay was denied. Now they have until the end of the week to get on the plane and leave the U.S.

“Better future for my sons. In my country, no resources and it’s very poor. This is the reason why I came to this country … For my sons. Better future. The american dream,” Gioconda Ramos said.

“I’m feeling very angry you know and I’m feeling very sad because I cannot accept that decision because we’ve lived 24 years here and we have a family, we have all my life here,” Franklin Ramos said.

The couple is set to be deported on Friday.